Tejashwi Yadav booked for demonstration in Gandhi Maidan

Following their forcible entry into the Gandhi Maidan here on Saturday, Patna police lodged an FIR against leader and 18 others at the Gandhi Maidan police station. The leaders were booked for staging demonstration in a prohibited area without permission. Suresh Kumar, DSP (town) of Patna district, has confirmed the development.

and other leaders, including state President Jagdanand Singh and Congress state unit chief Madan Mohan Jha, had entered the Gandhi Maidan to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue and protest against the new farm laws despite the district administration not allowing them.

DSP Kumar said that 18 leaders have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for breaching social distancing norms.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said that the district administration has not given permission to stage 'dharna' inside Gandhi Maidan. Only individual persona can go there to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue.

Reacting to the development, state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: "The Patna district administration has booked 18 leaders of Mahagathbandhan, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, which points towards the low mentality of the NDA government."

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost all dignity after he become the CM of Bihar with the help of people who worship Nathuram Godse. They are not only anti-farmers, but also murderers of democratic values," he said.

"Nitish Kumar has lost human compassion. We had several examples of violation of social distancing norms during the recent Assembly polls. We won't get scared by such moves by the Nitish government and will stand with our farmers and the common people of the country," Gagan said.

--IANS

ajk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)