Jitan Ram Manjhi hurls abuses against Brahmins; BJP, RJD hit back

-
ALSO READ
Issue of Dalit dignity leaves Jitan Manjhi and Bihar BJP at loggerheads
Comeback time for Lalu: Will his return to Patna change the power dynamics?
RJD chief Lalu Prasad meets Sharad, backs Chirag Paswan
As BJP's Brahmin base in UP looks shaky, SP & BSP make a pitch for votes
BSP's outreach to Brahmins vote-bank politics: Uttar Pradesh BJP president
-
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi courted controversy when he hurled abuses against the Brahmin community, evoking sharp reactions from the BJP and the RJD.
Addressing a gathering in Patna on Saturday evening, Manjhi said: "When he was young, the prevalence of Satyanaraya Puja (Worshiping Lord Vishnu) was not much in our community (Mushar). These days, it is prevalent in almost every house. More alarmingly, the Brahmin (Pandits) come to our house, conduct Puja but they do not eat food in our houses. They shamelessly demand money (Dakshina) instead of eating food."
Mushar comes under Maha Dalit community in Bihar.
The law related to untouchability was withdrawn following recommendations by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
Manjhi also used abusive language both for his community people and Brahmins.
"Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was a Hindu but he changed his religion to Buddhism," the former chief minister said.
Manjhi alleged: "Hindu community is the worst community and hence, I have changed my religion. When I will die, will be a Buddhist."
Reacting to Manjhi, Road Construction Minister Nitnin Nabin said: "Jitan Ram Manjhi is a senior leader of state. He should avoid giving caste or community centric statements."
RJD MLA Rahul Tiwari said: "The way Manjhi is giving statements on various subjects, it appears that he is mentally unstable. He should go to Ranchi and undergo treatment at a mental asylum. Manjhi earlier advocated poor people should drink liquor in limits and also indicates that he used to drink liquor himself and is giving such statements under the influence of alcohol."
--IANS
ajk/svn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU