They do not want to bring Ram Rajya: Akhilesh to UP CM over Samajwad remark

The Leader of the Opposition in Assembly and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday said the country could progress only through 'Samajwad'.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the (SP) chief said, "I was away attending (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK) Stalin-ji's birtth anniversary celebrations. And, on the day I wasn't here, the leader of the House (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) made a comment about Samajwad (socialism). These are the same who don't believe in Babasaheb's (Ambedkar's) Constitution."

During a discussion on the state Budget, CM Adityanath called socialism an 'illusion'.

The CM claimed further that his government was using bulldozers to remove thorns that were planted during the SP regime.

Akhilesh said it was sad to see the BJP trying "so hard" to undermine the efforts of the Samjawadis in the past.

"The ruling party (BJP) says Samajwad came later. Samajwad taught us to respect one another. I am deeply saddened by the remarks of the leader of the House on Samajwad and I was also hurt to learn of the disrespectful terms for Samajwad that the BJP used. So many of our people (followers of Samajwad) lost their lives in the freedom movement. The BJP is a pro-capitalist party. They don't believe in the Samajwad of Babasaheb or Bhagat Singh," Akhilesh said.

"They do not want equality in society and neither do they want to bring Ram Rajya to UP. Ram Rajya can only be achieved through Samajwad. The country can progress only through Samajwad," he added.

The SP chief stated further that BJP was against caste census as they do not want an egalitarian society.

"These people do not see all citizens as equals. They do not want to give an equal share of the country's resources and jobs to everyone. Therefore, they are against the caste census. The caste census is the only way to prosperity. Our Constitution was safeguarded only through the movement spearheaded by Jai Prakash Narayan," the SP chief said.

