BJP grew flowers using bulldozers from thorns you planted: UP CM Yogi to SP

UP Chief Minister stated that the condition of farmers has improved under the current BJP Government

ANI 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that BJP grew flowers using the bulldozers from the thorns that were planted during Samajwadi Party's time.

"The task of cultivating flowers for the state's people is being carried out by running bulldozers and rollers over them while removing the thorns planted in your government," CM Yogi said.

"From those who have a tendency to grow thorns, flowers cannot be anticipated," he added.

During the discussion on the budget in the assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared his six years in office as Chief Minister of UP with the SP government's tenure.

"Prior to 2017, Farmers were committing suicide in the SP government, and sugar mills in the state were either shutting down or being sold at throwaway prices. At that time the farmers of the state were committing suicide. Middlemen dominated crop procurement," he said.

UP Chief Minister stated that the condition of farmers has improved under the current BJP Government.

"There was a ban on selling the produce in another market for the farmers. The mandi fee was two per cent, but today the 'Annadata' farmer is the government's top priority. In the very first meeting, the loan waiver program worth Rs 36,000 crore was taken forward, which benefited 86 lakh farmers. Today, the contribution of agriculture to the state GDP is 26 percent, while the rate of agricultural development has increased three times as compared to 2016-17," Yogi said.

Yogi further stated that unnecessary spending is not done under this government.

"Today result-oriented work is being done in the state through better coordination. Rs 1,234 crore was expended on Saifai Mahotsav back then. On the other hand, only Rs 21 crore has been spent on the Investors Summit held recently," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Budget session is underway and will continue until March 10.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 12:04 IST

