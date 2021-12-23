Trinamool dismisses reports of rift with Prashant Kishor's I-PAC

-
ALSO READ
HC directs Bengal govt to provide relief to post-poll violence victims
Bengal assembly session: Governor cuts short speech amid ruckus by BJP MLAs
ECI seeks Bengal govt's response over elections to two Rajya Sabha seats
Bengal Budget FY 22: Govt grants road tax waiver, stamp duty rebate
TMC seeks removal of Solicitor General over meeting with Suvendu
-
Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday dismissed reports of a difference of opinion between the party and Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).
"There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative and unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and I-PAC," TMC said in a tweet.
The TMC said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they will work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future.
"Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU