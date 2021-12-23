Trinamool dismisses reports of rift with Prashant Kishor's I-PAC

JUST IN
ANI 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday dismissed reports of a difference of opinion between the party and Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

"There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative and unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and I-PAC," TMC said in a tweet.

The TMC said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they will work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future.

"Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future," it added.

First Published: Thu, December 23 2021. 20:35 IST

