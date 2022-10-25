JUST IN
Will not be scared off from improving higher education in Kerala: CM
Business Standard

TRS working president K T Rama Rao attacks NDA govt 'Rozgar Mela'

Stepping up his attack on the NDA government at the Centre, ruling TRS working president in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Centre's recent 'Rozgar Mela' is a cruel joke

Topics
Telangana Rashtra Samithi | K T Rama Rao | NDA govt

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

K T Rama Rao
K T Rama Rao

Stepping up his attack on the NDA government at the Centre, ruling TRS working president in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Centre's recent 'Rozgar Mela' (an online job fair) is a cruel joke on the unemployed youth.

Saying that this new drama has been unveiled before elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an assurance that two crore jobs would be filled every year.

In an open letter to Modi, Rama Rao asked if a White Paper would be released on the number of jobs filled by the BJP government in the past eight years.

The TRS working president said the Telangana government has filled 1.50 lakh government jobs and has initiated the process of filling 91,000 more.

Besides, 16.5 lakh jobs, employment opportunities were provided in the private sector. This was done in the State with a 3.5 crore population, he said.

Meanwhile, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar released a poster containing a list of allegedly unkept promises of Chandrasekhar Rao.

The poster was released in connection with the crucial November 3 bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

The list includes making a Dalit leader as Chief Minister; distribution of three acres of land to Dalits and installation of a 125-foot tall statue of Dalit leader Babasaheb Ambedkar; putting an end to farmers' suicide in Telangana and purchasing the last grain of farmers' produce; one job, per family in Telangana; unemployment dole of Rs 3,016; and annual release of job calender by the State Public Service Commission.

The bypoll in Munugode has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who joined the BJP.

The counting of votes in the bypoll would be taken up on November 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 22:27 IST

