Business Standard

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session, says Ajit Pawar

Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said

Topics
Uddhav Thackeray | ajit pawar | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray will be present for the winter session (of the Maharashtra legislature), Pawar said while responding to a query from reporters.

Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray collapsed following a rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and several MLAs against the party leadership.

Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 18:29 IST

