Uma Bharti finds UP CM Yogi Adityanath to be her 'refined' version

Former MP Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharati has said that "UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a better and refined version of herself".
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Prayagraj on Wednesday, Bharti said, "Yogi Adityanath had shown keen interest and dedication towards the overall development of the state and left his rivals far behind. He has not only proved himself, but also served the people of the state tirelessly. There is no doubt that he is my better and refined version."
She further claimed that the BJP would "script success stories in the 2022 state Assembly polls".
"People are fed up with 'parivarvad' (nepotism) and leaders who get active only ahead of polls would not get anything. There is a stampede-like situation in the Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is still in isolation," she said.
She added that the era of the SP, BSP and the Congress has already ended.
"It does not help when you get active during polls. You have to work hard five to seven years for the masses to get your work noticed," she said.
Uma Bharti predicted, "The opposition parties would not even touch double digit seat figures as the people of the state have already made up their mind to support the BJP, which would register an impressive triumph in the assembly polls."
