Kerala Guv is a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds: Congress
Business Standard

Union minister demands CBI inquiry into 'attempt to lure' TRS MLAs

Calling it a 'big conspiracy' by TRS party, Reddy alleged that they resorted to this kind of new game as their defeat is imminent in Munugode bypoll

Topics
TRS | national politics

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy
Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday refuted the allegations that the BJP was trying to lure legislators of the ruling TRS in Telangana into its fold, and demanded an inquiry by CBI or a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, into the whole episode.

Speaking to Reporters on the TRS claims that the BJP was resorting to clandestine method to entice its legislators thus trying to destabilize the state government, Reddy said the imminent defeat in Munugode bypoll is haunting Kalvakuntla family ( Chief Minister k Chandrasekhar Rao's family).

Calling it a 'big conspiracy' by TRS party, he alleged that they resorted to this kind of new game as their defeat is imminent in Munugode bypoll.

If the TRS government has purity of mind, I request that the case be handed over to the CBI. I am asking whether the state government is ready for this? I am giving two options. Either you get it inquired by a Supreme Court sitting judge or hand over to the CBI as this case is an interstate issue.

He alleged that the script, direction and actors in the whole episode have been supplied by Pragathi Bhavan, the CM's official residence and camp office.

Reddy wondered why details such as quantum of cash found at the scene, its source and who gave it, have not been revealed so far.

The Union Minister ridiculed that the four MLAs were worth Rs 400 crore and sought to know what the BJP would gain if those legislators joined it.

The Cyberabad police detained three people and registered an FIR against them alleging that they tried to coax four TRS legislators into defecting the party.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy, one of the four TRS MLAs alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave TRS and contest as BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

They also offered him civil contract works from the central government besides higher positions and monitory benefits.

The accused also threatened that if the TRS law maker does not heed, then ED and CBI cases will be filed against him. They also warned that the TRS government in the state will be toppled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:07 IST

