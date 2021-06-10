UP CM likely to meet Shah, Nadda in Delhi; may meet PM Modi tomorrow

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to the national capital where he is likely to meet top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, sources said on Thursday.
During his visit, Adityanath is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, they said.
The chief minister is likely to meet Shah on Thursday, the sources said.
Adityanath is coming to Delhi a day after Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader who comes from a well-known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh, left the party and joined the BJP.
His visit to the national capital assumes significance as the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is going to polls early next year.
Earlier this month, BJP's general secretary BL Santhosh had visited the state to review the party's preparations for assembly elections due next year.
