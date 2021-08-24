UP Congress launches 100-day trainig programme ahead of state elections

-
ALSO READ
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
15,000 Uttar Pradesh schools switch over to English medium of instruction
BJP govt worked more in 4 years in UP than SP and BSP in 15 years: Maurya
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
When smart cities will be built, rivers cleaned: Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP
-
The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched a 100-day campaign to train its office bearers under the 'Prashikshan Se Parakram' programme from Tuesday.
The party will organise 700 training camps in which about two lakh office bearers from the grassroots level will be given training.
The organisation building programme of the party is in its final stages. Block committees of the party have been constituted at all 823 blocks in the state and also 8134 Nyay Panchayats. The process of selecting gram sabha heads in on.
The 'Prashikshan Se Parakram' programme which began on Tuesday at the district level will ensure the participation of district and city committee members and various frontal organizations.
"After the district training camps, the programme will be held in every Assembly segment and only authorised persons will attend the camps," said a party functionary.
The topics that will be discussed include booth management, better utilization of social media, focus on Congress ideology and exposing the true face of the BJP-RSS.
Another topic that will be discussed will be the role of parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in derailing the development of Uttar Pradesh.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU