Manish Sisodia accuses BJP workers of vandalising his official vehicle

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders and "goons" vandalised his official vehicle in protest against construction of a school in Rohtas Nagar.
No immediate reaction was available from the BJP's Delhi unit on Sisodia's charge.
"BJP leaders and goons protesting construction of school in Rohtas Nagar sabotaged the school and vandalised my official vehicle. They misbehaved with female teachers, engineers and workers by breaking into the school. Why the BJP people are so much irritated by education," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.
Delhi Home and PWD minister Satyendar Jain mentioned the incident in a tweet and said "even if the BJP carried out thousands of such attacks, the AAP government will continue to serve the people".
