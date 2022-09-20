Vote only for those who accept Nehru family in Cong prez polls: Kerala MP

Amidst speculation that Thiruvananthapuram MP is likely to contest for the post of the Congress chief, senior party leader K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said the state party would vote only for those who recognise the prominence of the family.

He also expressed his desire for Rahul Gandhi to take up the party chief post and said his unwillingness to accept the top position was a cause of worry for everyone.

"There is no dispute among anyone that Rahul Gandhi should come and take up the post. But, it is up to him whether to accept the post or not," he told reporters here on the sidelines of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Lok Sabha MP said a clear picture about the Congress president poll can be known on September 30 and the Yatra would cross the state's borders the next day.

"Anyway, we will cast our votes only for those who recognise the prominence of the family," Muraleedharan added.

After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot being seen as the other contender.

Tharoor on Monday met Sonia Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest the upcoming AICC president polls, while the Congress chief conveyed that she would stay "neutral" in the elections, according to sources.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party chief who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The process for filing of nominations for the election will be from September 24 to 30. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.

