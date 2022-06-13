Why create an issue when BJP has taken action: Nitish on Prophet remark row

-
ALSO READ
Prophet row: From UP to Assam, communal violence erupts across India
Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad
Kolkata Police summon ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Prophet row
Uddhav slams BJP over prophet remark row, says country faced embarrassment
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma's statement to be recorded on June 25
-
Condemning the June 10 violence in parts of the country over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by BJP members, who were later suspended by the party, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday wondered why was an issue being created over the matter, given the fact that the saffron camp has already taken action against the two leaders.
Expressing displeasure over the attack on his cabinet colleague Nitin Nabin by miscreants in neighbouring Jharkhand amid the protests, Kumar on Monday asserted that "the responsibility of maintaining peace and communal harmony rests with the state government".
He was responding to queries over BJP's allegations that the attack was a premeditated one.
"Immediately after the attack on my young cabinet colleague, I instructed the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) to enquire about the whole incident. They are still in touch with senior officials of the Jharkhand government and taking updates pertaining to the case," said Kumar after winding up his public interaction programme 'Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri'.
BJP leader and Bihar road construction minister Nitin Nabin had a narrow escape on June 10 in Jharkhand capital as his vehicle came under attack near Hanuman temple on Ranchi's Main Road while he was returning from a family function.
Nabin's SUV was vandalized during protests over the remarks made by suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.
"The responsibility of maintaining peace and communal harmony rests with the state government. The police had no control over the mob (in Jharkhand)," the supremo of the JD(U), which is an ally of the BJP in the state's ruling coalition, stated.
Talking about the violent agitation, Kumar said, "The party has already taken action against them, why is the issue being used as a tool to create chaos in the society? There are certain people who believe in creating communal disharmony in the society...they wait for such moments."
The CM maintained that officials concerned, on his instructions, had taken appropriate steps in his state to ensure the "situation does not get out of control".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU