Govt working for 'making India', Congress for 'breaking India': Amit Shah
Business Standard

Why 'stoic silence' on falling rupee, rising prices, rafale: Cong asks BJP

Surjewala alleged that in the 52 months that the BJP has been in power, it has "delivered division, deception, double speak & duplicity, hitting at India's core values"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala | Photo: PTI

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP for its "stoic silence" on key issues like the falling rupee, rising fuel prices and the alleged Rafale scam, dubbing it as the "Bahut Jhoothi Party" (party of liars).

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to address the issues concerning the country and the party's motto was to "Break, Jam and Perish."

Surjewala alleged that in the 52 months that the BJP has been in power, it has "delivered division, deception, double speak & duplicity, hitting at India's core values".

Surjewala's comments came on the day the BJP held its national executive meet in Delhi and passed a resolution on agriculture, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking various initiatives, including raising the minimum support price for crops, to double farmers' income.

The Narendra Modi government is working for "making India" whereas, the Congress is working for "breaking India", BJP president Amit Shah said at his party's national executive meet, asserting that his party will return to power in 2019 with a bigger majority than what it got in 2014.
First Published: Sun, September 09 2018. 00:00 IST

