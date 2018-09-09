Why 'stoic silence' on falling rupee, rising prices, rafale: Cong asks BJP

The on Saturday hit out at the for its "stoic silence" on key issues like the falling rupee, rising fuel prices and the alleged Rafale scam, dubbing it as the "Bahut Jhoothi Party" (party of liars).

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to address the issues concerning the country and the party's motto was to "Break, Jam and Perish."

BJP’s stoic silence on real issues like petro hike, inflation, falling ₹, failing economy & Rafale Scam has once again proved its indifference to sufferings of people.



भाजपा कार्यकारिणी बैठक बनी-

अपना राग, अपनी सरकार,

जनता की पीड़ा से नहीं सरोकार।#BJPNEC2018 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 8, 2018

now stands for -

‘Break, Jam & Perish’!



‘Breaking’ the backbone of India’s MSME’s & shopkeepers through flawed GST;



‘Jamming’ the economy through Demonetisation disaster;



‘Perish’ the future of youth & farmers.#BJPNEC2018 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 8, 2018

Surjewala alleged that in the 52 months that the has been in power, it has "delivered division, deception, double speak & duplicity, hitting at India's core values".

BJP is truly ‘बहुत झूठी पार्टी’।



Does BJP leadership comprehend that they won the madate in 2014 on the promise of ‘hope’ & ‘a vision’ for modern India.



In 52 months, BJP has delivered ‘division, deception, double speak & duplicity’ hitting at India’s core values.#BJPNEC2018 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 8, 2018

Surjewala's comments came on the day the BJP held its executive meet in Delhi and passed a resolution on agriculture, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking various initiatives, including raising the minimum support price for crops, to double farmers' income.

The Narendra Modi government is working for "making India" whereas, the is working for "breaking India", BJP president Amit Shah said at his party's executive meet, asserting that his party will return to power in 2019 with a bigger majority than what it got in 2014.