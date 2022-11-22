Yogi, Akhilesh pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president on Tuesday paid tributes to party founder on his birth anniversary.

A three-time chief minister, Mulayam Singh was born on this day in 1939 in Saifai, Etawah.

"A humble tribute to former defence minister, former UP chief minister on his birth anniversary," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

shared on Twitter a picture of the SP patriarch and his father and said, "Tributes to the son of soil on his birth anniversary."



The SP is commemorating Mulayam Singh's birth anniversary as 'Dharti Putra Diwas'.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also took to Twitter to pay tributes to his elder brother.

Mulayam Singh died after prolonged illness on October 10 this year.

