JUST IN
Kejriwal should apologise to nation, dismiss Jain: BJP on massage video
MCD polls: AAP launches 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' campaign
BJP using 'money, muscle power' to intimidate voters, says Delhi Cong
Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
BJP files complaint against Cong workers camping outside EVM rooms in HP
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to meet party workers in Delhi on Monday
BJP's Manoj Tiwari questions AAP on Satyendar Jain's massage video
Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal
BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with their 'emperors': CM Kejriwal
We are confident of winning over 200 seats in MCD polls: BJP's Adesh Gupta
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
No parallel activities can be allowed in state Congress: Kerala LoP
Business Standard

Yogi, Akhilesh pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary

"A humble tribute to former defence minister, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Akhilesh Yadav | Mulayam Singh Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

mulayam, mulayam singh yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday paid tributes to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary.

A three-time chief minister, Mulayam Singh was born on this day in 1939 in Saifai, Etawah.

"A humble tribute to former defence minister, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav shared on Twitter a picture of the SP patriarch and his father and said, "Tributes to the son of soil on his birth anniversary."

The SP is commemorating Mulayam Singh's birth anniversary as 'Dharti Putra Diwas'.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also took to Twitter to pay tributes to his elder brother.

Mulayam Singh died after prolonged illness on October 10 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU