PM takes dig at Rahul, says those dethroned taking out yatra to come back
BJP files complaint against Cong workers camping outside EVM rooms in HP

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer, claiming that Congress members were violating election rules by camping outside EVM strong rooms

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Representative image (Photo: Shutterstock)
The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, claiming that Congress members were violating election rules by camping outside EVM strong rooms and could tamper with the machines.

Co-convener of the BJP election cell Dinesh Chouhan said his party candidates from various assembly constituencies have informed that Congress workers have pitched tents outside strong rooms, where EVMs are kept, at several places and have been freely moving inside the campus.

They are not maintaining the required distance. This amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct, he alleged in the complaint and specifically cited the case of strong rooms in Nahan.

"The Congress is making an attempt to take advantage on the pretext of guarding EVMs and the threat of EVMs safety and sanctity being compromised looms large,'' he said.

He requested the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that the guidelines of the poll panel are followed strictly.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and the counting of votes is on December 8.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:01 IST

