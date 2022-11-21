BJP files complaint against Cong workers camping outside EVM rooms in HP

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, claiming that members were violating election rules by camping outside EVM strong rooms and could tamper with the machines.

Co-convener of the election cell Dinesh Chouhan said his party candidates from various assembly constituencies have informed that workers have pitched tents outside strong rooms, where EVMs are kept, at several places and have been freely moving inside the campus.

They are not maintaining the required distance. This amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct, he alleged in the complaint and specifically cited the case of strong rooms in Nahan.

"The is making an attempt to take advantage on the pretext of guarding EVMs and the threat of EVMs safety and sanctity being compromised looms large,'' he said.

He requested the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that the guidelines of the poll panel are followed strictly.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and the counting of votes is on December 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)