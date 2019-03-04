JUST IN
1 held with snake venom

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The BSF on Monday apprehended a person in possession of snake venom worth crores from Gajol area of Malda district.

Based on inputs, a team of the BSF South Bengal Frontier arrested the person from the toll plaza in Gajol with 1.59 kg of snake venom, the border guard said in a release.

The venom, stored in powdered form in a glass jar, was recovered from a nylon bag, it said.

