1 held with snake venom

The BSF on Monday apprehended a person in possession of snake venom worth crores from Gajol area of district.

Based on inputs, a team of the BSF South Bengal Frontier arrested the person from the toll plaza in Gajol with 1.59 kg of snake venom, the said in a release.

The venom, stored in powdered form in a glass jar, was recovered from a nylon bag, it said.

