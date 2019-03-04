BJP minister tries to pacify Sena's Khotkar over Jalna contest

In a bid to end differences between the BJP and the over Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seat, a Monday tried to convince to not contest against state BJP president and sitting

However, Khotkar, who had earlier announced to take on Danve even if the Sena and BJP formed an alliance, maintained that he would follow the decision of his Uddhav Thackeray on the issue.

At a time when announcement on poll schedule is eagerly awaited, Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh met Khotkar at the latter's residence in along with Danve.

Though Deshmukh claimed Danve and Khotkar have agreed to bury their political differences, the who handles textile, animal husbandry and fisheries portfolios as a minister of state, put the ball on in Thackeray's court.

Speaking to reporters after the hour-long meeting, Deshmukh said, "Both the leaders have agreed to bury their differences. Both will not only work for their respective political parties, but now they will work together for the alliance. Khotkar will adhere to the Yuti dharma".

He said while some issues flagged by Khotkar have been resolved, rest will be placed before Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting in on Tuesday.

Danve said there is no scope for doubt now about anyone's political stance.

"You can guess the decision taken place at today's meeting by looking at our expressions," the state BJP president said.

However, Khotkar was not forthcoming.

"My attachment is with I am going to abide by whatever decision he takes. I have stated earlier as well that I will not betray the order of 'Matoshree' (read Uddhav Thackeray)," he said, adding that Deshmukh came to meet him as an of the and gave him a patient hearing.

The war of words between Danve and Khotkar, who is of Produce Marketing Committee, has been the topic of discussion in political circles.

Khotkar is the sitting MLA from Jalna assembly constituency.

Danve had reportedly said "all thieves have been united against Narendra Modi, and in Jalna too some thieves have ganged up against me".

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest 25 of total 48 seats in upcoming elections, leaving rest for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

While announcing that he would take on Danve, Khotkar had said in January that the BJP has been winning polls on strength of Sena for many years.

"The BJP is behaving in very arrogant manner, which is very painful. So, I will contest to defeat their arrogance," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)