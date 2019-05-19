10 per cent polling in early hours of voting in UP

Nearly 10 per cent voting was recorded in the first two hours of polling in 13 seats of on Sunday, officials said.

Yogi Adityanath, who was among the early voters in Gorakhpur, said, "People are fighting this election for nation's interest and if someone cannot understand this thing, his IQ is questionable. The entire election revolved around Modiji. With big achievements of his government during the last five years, the BJP will win the election.

Ram Bhuwal Nishad, the SP-BSP alliance candidate also voted at Daunadih Prathmik Vidyalaya booth number 295 in at 7.30 AM.

of state for Finance Shiv also exercised his franchise in He said BJP candidate will win with more than 3 lakh votes and the BJP will form government at the Centre.

The turnout in in the first two hours was 9.90 per cent. The highest turnout so far was 13.20 per cent in Mirzapur, while reported the lowest turnout of 8.70 per cent, the said.

is seeking re-election from

Polling is underway in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, and (SC).

Manoj Sinha, BJP chief are seeking re-election from and Chandauli, respectively.

The BJP is contesting 11 seats in this phase, while its ally (Sonelal) is contesting from Mirzapur, currently held by Anupriya Patel, and

The saffron party has pitted from against Congress' Madhusudan Tripathi and Rambhual Nishad of the

Pravin Nishad, who had won the seat on a SP ticket in bypolls last year, has joined the BJP. The party has fielded him from Sant Kabir Nagar seat.

Gorakhpur was represented by in the from 1998 to 2017, before he became the of

The final phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state will also decide the fate of eight SP and five BSP candidates.In all, there are 167 candidates in the fray for 13 seats.

The highest number of 26 candidates in the fray are from Varanasi, while Bansgaon has the least number of four candidates fighting the polls.

Over 2.32 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase in UP. As many as 25,874 polling booths have been set up in 13,979 polling centres in the final phase, the said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP had won 71 out of 80 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of votes. BJP ally bagged two.

