Man held for raping minor daughter for a month

A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter repeatedly for a month in district of Odisha, police said.

The man was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim, a student of class 8, on Thursday, Inspector-In-Charge of Bhanjanagar Police Station S K Sahu said.

The accused was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Medical examination of both was conducted, he said.

The girl in her FIR alleged that her father raped her repeatedly for a month till she mustered the courage to inform the police.

Her mother was unaware of the incident.

This was the second such arrest in the district in a fortnight.

On February 14, the police had arrested a 42-year old man for raping her minor daughter for last five years in a village in Jarada area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)