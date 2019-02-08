16 deaths in spurious liquor cases in UP; CM takes action

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday took serious note of at least 16 deaths due to spurious liquor in Kushinagar and Saharanpur districts and ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved.
Eight people died in Saharanpur and as many in Kushinagar districts in the past few days and the toll might rise, official sources said here.
The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died after consuming spurious liquor and a help of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals, an official release issued here said.
The chief minister has ordered departmental action against district excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur from where deaths have been reported, the release said.
UP Minister of Excise and Prohibition Jai Pratap Singh told reporters in Maharajganj that within 15 days the administration will identify the spots where local liquor is made in the state and strict action is being taken against those who are involved in making hooch.
Asking the officials concerned to ensure proper medical treatment of those taken ill after consuming hooch, the chief minister directed the DGP of the state to fix responsibility on police officers of the affected districts, it said.
As many as eight people died after consuming spurious liquor in Kushinagar, where authorities have suspended excise inspector, two head constables and two constables of the department. Besides, four cops, including SHO Tarya Sujan police station, have been sent to the police line.
Eight others died after drinking spurious liquor in Saharanpur district, officials said.
