Emile Hirsch joins De Niro, Freeman and Lee Jones in 'The Comeback Trail'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Emile Hirsch is set to feature along side Hollywood veterans Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones and Robert De Niro in comedy "The Comeback Trail".

Written and directed by George Gallo, the movie is a remake of the 1980s film of the same name.

The story focuses on a film producer, Max (De Niro), who is in debt to a mob boss (Freeman). He casts washed-up, suicidal cowboy/movie star Duke Montana (Jones) in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during filming in order to get the insurance money.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hirsch will play the role of a successful film producer James Moore.

Josh Posner co-wrote the screenplay for the film.

Zach Braff also features in the movie.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 12:40 IST

