Emile Hirsch joins De Niro, Freeman and Lee Jones in 'The Comeback Trail'

is set to feature along side Hollywood veterans Morgan Freeman, and in comedy "The Comeback Trail".

Written and directed by George Gallo, the movie is a remake of the 1980s film of the same name.

The story focuses on a film producer, (De Niro), who is in debt to a mob boss (Freeman). He casts washed-up, suicidal cowboy/movie star in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during filming in order to get the

According to the Hollywood Reporter, will play the role of a successful

Josh Posner co-wrote the screenplay for the film.

also features in the movie.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)