18 more killed in UP rains

Eighteen more people were killed in rain-related mishaps in Uttar Pradesh, a said Tuesday, taking the death toll to 44 since Saturday night.

The latest deaths took place since Monday night, while fifteen others were injured. According to official reports, besides 44 persons losing their lives, 36 others were reported injured in different parts of the state during the period.

Officials said three people each were killed in Gonda and Kushinagar districts; two each in Mirzapur and Bijnor; and one each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut, Unnao, Auraiya, Sultanpur, and since Monday night.

The ongoing spell of heavy rains has disrupted life in different parts of the state and the meteorological department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday as well.

A report said all major rivers in the state were in spate, including the Ganga, which was flowing well above the danger mark in Bulandshahr, Fatehgarh and Kanpur Dehat districts.

Ramganga at Shahjahanpur; Sharda at Palia Kalan; Ghaghara at Elgin Bridge, Ayodhaya and Ballia; and Kuwano at Gonda were also flowing at very dangerous levels, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)