Kashmiri man beaten up, detained for raising 'anti-India' slogans

A 28-year-old Kashmiri man was beaten up by public before being detained on Sunday allegedly for raising "anti-India" slogans during a protest against the terror attack at here, police said.

The man, identified as Abid Hussain, had come from on Saturday, they added.

Hussain was at where he was beaten up by public for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans, police said.

He has been detained and is being interrogated, Madhur Verma, of Police (New Delhi) said.

Hussain was under the influence of alcohol, he said.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered at Gate and on Sunday to hold candle light marches to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the terror attack.

As the protests continued for the third day on Sunday, police enhanced security in the national capital with special deployments in the protest areas.

Students, corporate employees and members of social organisations gathered at the two venues demanding that be given a "befitting reply" in the wake of the attack.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in on Thursday, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

