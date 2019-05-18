1984 riots survivors say they still await justice

As Gurjal Kaur, 75, stares blankly at the dirty, moldering wall of her house, her nightmarish memories of the 1984 turn into fresh wounds.

With going to polls on Sunday, Sam Pitroda's flippant remark that "1984 hua to hua" and the BJP's relentless offensive over it has brought the back into the political discourse.

The survivors of the riots in the CRPF colony of claim that successive governments delayed justice to the affected families.

Kaur, who lost two of her sons, and Amarjit Singh, in the 1984 communal flare-up, claims the Akalis have helped the survivors of the riots the most and that the previous governments at the Centre and in the state "ruined our lives".

Charanjeet Kaur, 59, who lost her two sons and husband in the riots, says, "We saw what people would not have seen during Partition. Mobs burnt thousands of Sikh men alive and raped the women."



Gurdeep Kaur of the women's wing of 1984 alleges former did not let the grant given by the Centre reach the victim families in the state.

"The took some steps, but those were not enough. There are around 35,000 riot-affected families in Punjab, and the gave flats only to 3,000," she rues.

"Four commissions, nine committees, and two SITs were set up to probe the killings. Why? It is clear that the Congress governments wanted to hide someone's role in the riots," she says.

Former and senior lawyer H S Phoolka, who has been representing victims of the riots in court cases, says that instead of punishing leaders involved in the anti-Sikh riots, the Congress had elevated and promoted them.

A state Congress on condition of anonymity says no one can question on his commitment toward ensuring justice to the victims of the riots.

"He had himself resigned from Parliament to protest against what had happened...," the leader says.

