2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

The only total this year and next came with a bonus.

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. There won't be another until the year 2021.

It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse took more than three hours. Totality when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow lasted an hour. During a total lunar eclipse, the eclipsed, or blood, turns red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.

Besides the Americas, the entire lunar extravaganza could be observed, weather permitting, all the way across the Atlantic to parts of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)