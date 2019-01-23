2 held for stealing mobile phones in Jharkhand

-
The Dumka police arrested two persons from Dhanbad district for stealing mobile phones and recovered 51 such handsets from their possession, a police officer said on Wednesday.
The accused were arrested on Monday from Kendua-Kathgola village under the jurisdiction of Kenduadih police station in Dhanbad district, the police officer said.
A police team from Dumka arrested Sonu Kumar Sao and Ranjit Kumar from their houses in Dhanbad district, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dumka district, Y S Ramesh, said.
The had stolen 59 new mobile phones from a shop on January 7, he said, adding that an FIR was registered against unidentified persons.
Based on the FIR, a police team was constituted to investigate and apprehend the culprits involved in the incident, Ramesh said.
During the course of investigation, the team, on the basis of a tip-off, arrested the two from Dhanbad and recovered 51 stolen mobile phones from their possession, he said.
