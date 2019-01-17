2 killed, 20 injured after pick-up van overturns in Odisha

Two women were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened near Dhanghera area under the jurisdiction of Khunta Police Station, when 40 persons were on their way to Similipal National Park to attend a function at there, the police said.

All of them were residents of Arabandh village in district, a said.

While the two women died on the spot, the injured were admitted to and Hospital in Baripada, the said.

The deceased were identified as Sulachana Biswal (55) and (65), the Sub-Divisional (SDPO) of Udala, Swapnaranjan Mohapatra, said.

The pick-up van overturned after the lost control, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)