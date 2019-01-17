2 killed, 20 injured after pick-up van overturns in Odisha

Two women were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday, police said.
The incident happened near Dhanghera area under the jurisdiction of Khunta Police Station, when 40 persons were on their way to Similipal National Park to attend a function at Lord Badam temple there, the police said.
All of them were residents of Arabandh village in Balasore district, a police officer said.
While the two women died on the spot, the injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, the officer said.
The deceased were identified as Sulachana Biswal (55) and Koti Khondei (65), the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Udala, Swapnaranjan Mohapatra, said.
The pick-up van overturned after the driver lost control, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU