2 students drown while taking bath in Puri

Two college students drowned while taking in the sea in Odishas on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when six students of a private college of architecture in Cuttack were taking in the sea near Chakratirtha Road and two of them were pulled deep into water by strong current, they said.

Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem, while a case of unnatural death was registered, police said.

The deceased have been identified as (20) of Jamshedpur and (20) of Delhi, they added.

