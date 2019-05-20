4-yr-old missing boy reunited with family in Ghaziabad

A missing minor boy was reunited with his family here on Monday, officials said.

Mohammad Aahad, 4, was found in unconscious and wounded condition near a five store hotel in Kushambi area here, police said.

"The child had deep cuts on his face. After getting information, the police rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he underwent plastic surgery as part of his treatment," said DIG Upendra Agarwal.

The boy could not remember his father's name. The police sent out "missing boy information" on social media, and distributed related pamphlets to trace the boy's family, the DIG said.

All the police stations in were alerted about the matter.

On Sunday, the police received information that a missing report had been registered at in northeast

Based on information of local police here, one reached the hospital where Aahad was receiving treatment.

Dilshad said his son went missing on May 15 and a missing report had been lodged at station under section 363 IPC, the DIG said.

The child was handed over to his family members after completion of formalities, Agarwal said.

