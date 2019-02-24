21 killed in bus accident at mining company in China

At least 21 people were killed and 29 others injured after a vehicle lost control due to faulty at a company in northern China, authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred around 8:20 am Saturday at a lead, zinc and silver mine under Yinman Company in West Ujimqin Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The said the vehicle taking the 50 workers to the underground operation lost control due to brake failure and crashed into the side of the tunnel.

The injured have been hospitalised.

The has sent a working team to guide and assist rescue and investigation at the site.

Executives of the company have been placed under while the investigation is underway, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)