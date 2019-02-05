22-member French delegation to participate in BGBS

A 22-member French delegation to be led by its Ambassador to India will participate in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that will begin from February 7.
Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, Minister Counsellor and head of the regional economic department of the Embassy of France in India Jean-Marc Fenet, and Consul General of France in Kolkata Virginie Corteval, will be leading a 22 member French business delegation comprising of 14 French companies for BGBS, Embassy officials said.
"In the occasion of the Bengal Global Business Summit with an important delegation of French companies. After our visit to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in January, we are now showcasing in West Bengal our commitment to India," Ziegler said.
Accor, Alstom, Bassetti, Capgemini, Decathlon and Schneider Electric company would participate in the BGBS.
More than 600 French companies operate in India.
Last BGBS received participation of over 4,000 delegates across India and 32 countries and state claimed to have received proposals worth USD 145.93 billion.
