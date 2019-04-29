JEE Main 2019 results declared, 24 students score perfect 100

Twenty-four students scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission into engineering colleges, the results of which were announced by the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday.

While four top scorers are from Rajasthan and Telangana each, three are from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have two top scorers each.

The remaining top scorers are from Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana and Punjab.

For the first time, the JEE-Main was conducted two times this year in January and April in online mode.

"For those candidates who appeared in both January and April examinations, their best score of the two attempts, has been accounted for. Out of 6.8 lakh candidates appearing in both the attempts, 2.97 lakh candidates have improved their performance," a senior official said.

"The ranks of the candidates have also been decided taking into account better of the two NTA scores," the official added.

The examination is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country. Those clearing the JEE-Main are also eligible for appearing for JEE-Advanced for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).