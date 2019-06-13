Decomposed bodies of elderly brother-sister duo found

The decomposed bodies of an elderly brother-sister duo were found at home in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar, police said Thursday.

Police ruled out any foul play and said it appears to be a case of natural death, however, post-mortem reports are awaited.

The deceased have been identified as (78) and (95). Both were unmarried and lived together in Bharat Nagar, police said.

Khosla retired from LIC and became paralytic after he met with an accident sometime back. He was completely dependent on his sister Rajkumari, a senior police said.

Police suspected must have died first and Kamal would have been left alone with no one to take care of him.

The deaths could be due to illness or heat, the added.

The decomposed condition of the bodies suggests the deaths occurred over the last two days, the said, adding that the relatives called up police Wednesday at around 9.40 am after they did not get any response from the siblings.

