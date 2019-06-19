3 held with drugs in J&K

Three suspected drug peddlers have been arrested with narcotics from different places in the region, police said Wednesday.

During a checking on Tuesday night, a vehicle coming from city was intercepted at the Asia Chowk in Katra town of and Kashmir's Reasi district. A person named was arrested after 10 grams of heroin was recovered from him, an said.

In another incident in the district, a person named was arrested with 31 grams of charas during frisking at Bhagga-Saldi village, the said.

In Jammu city, a patrolling team arrested after 15 grams of heroin was seized from him at Patoli Chowk area.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officials added.

