3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

Three Indian-Americans are among six people convicted for their role in a two-year multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme, the has said.

Ravinder Reddy Gudipati, 61; Jaggi, 54 and Neeru Jaggi, 51, all from Laredo, Texas, were convicted of a conspiracy following a five-week jury trial.

Along with the Indian-American trio, Adrian Arciniega-Hernandez, 36, of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico; Adriana Alejandra Galvan-Constantini, 36 and Luis Montes-Patino, 57, both from Irving, Texas, were convicted, said of the

and Adrian were also convicted on two counts of and was convicted on one count of Gudipati was convicted on two counts of money laundering in addition to other counts.

Adrain, Galvan-Constantini, Montes-Patino, Gudipati, and Neeru were part of a complex money laundering scheme whereby money derived from the sale of drugs in the US was laundered through businesses in in order to return the proceeds to Mexican drug dealers.

According to evidence presented in court, from 2011 to 2013, Galvan-Constantini, Montes-Patino and other co-conspirators helped to move millions of dollars derived from the sale of drugs throughout the US to in

The US currency was moved by couriers via cars, commercial buses, commercial planes and also a private plane used in bulk cash amounts of up to hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time.

The money, in heat sealed packs, or loose US currency, arrived in plastic bags, cloth bags, suitcases, backpacks and even cereal boxes, it said.

The money was then distributed among downtown Laredo, perfume stores, including stores owned by Gudipati and Harsh and Neeru.

