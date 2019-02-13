US commander seeks sustained engagement with Sri Lanka

A top US has advocated sustained American engagement with despite the political and ethnic turmoil in the island nation posing a challenge to bilateral ties, amid increasing Chinese influence in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

Adm told the during a Congressional hearing that US' military-to-military relationship continues to grow with

" remains a significant strategic opportunity in the Indian Ocean, and our military-to-military relationship continues to strengthen. The political turmoil and ethnic tension between the Tamil and Sinhalese populations, however, remain drivers of instability and potential obstacles to continued growth in our partnership," Davidson said.

Sri Lanka has handed over the deep water to on a 99-year lease due to its mounting debts to China, which has caused international concern, he said.

Despite the political upheaval, it is in America's interests to continue military collaboration and cooperation with Sri Lankan Forces, he added.

The Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) cooperation with the Sri Lankan military centers on building capacity in maritime security and maritime domain awareness, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as well as humanitarian de-mining, medical assistance, and peacekeeping operations, he said.

Increasing navy-to- engagement with Sri Lanka will be a USINDOPACOM focus in 2019, he added.

Davidson said the is a well-trained and professional force with the potential to contribute to multi-lateral maritime interoperability in the

The recent transfer of an excess cutter to Sri Lanka in August 2018, along with additional platforms from and India, provide the greater capabilities to contribute to regional maritime domain awareness initiatives, he said.

"Going forward, it is necessary to sustain engagement with Sri Lanka, particularly the navy, and construct a multi-lateral approach to capacity building with like-minded partners to rapidly enhance the Sri Lankan Navy's capabilities," Davidson said.

According to the top Commander, is exploiting growing debt burdens to access strategic infrastructure in the region.

In December 2017, Sri Lanka handed over control of the newly-built Hambantota seaport to on lease because it could no longer afford its debt payments to China, he added.

