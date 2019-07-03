3 inter-state narcotic smugglers arrested with 130 kg poppy in Jammu

Three men were arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night with 130kg poppy meant to be smuggled into Punjab , officials said.

A special operations group of J&K police along with officials of Samba police intercepted a truck at Mansar and found 130 kg poppy during a search of the vehicle, they said.

The accused have been identified as vehicle owner Amritpal Singh Sandher, vehicle driver Gurpreet Singh and conductor Balbinder Singh, all belonging to Ludhiana, Punjab.

Poppy was concealed in bags inside the truck and was smuggled to Punjab from Kashmir.

A case has been registered at the Samba police station, they said.

