3 killed in accident in J-K's Udhampur

Three people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in and Kashmir's district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Barrian area here when a speeding van skidded off the road and overturned, they said.

One person died on the spot, while seven others were rushed to a hospital with injuries, the officials said.

Later, two more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, they added.

