3 persons crushed to death by speeding truck

Three persons were killed after a speeding truck hit them near the Khoda colony on the Vijay Nagar bypass in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

Two of the deceased were on a two-wheeler, while the third one was pulling a scrap rickshaw, they added.

of Police (SP), City, Shlok Kumar said two persons were travelling on a two-wheeler around 4 am, when a rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into them.

All three lost balance and fell on the road in the impact and a speeding truck, coming from the opposite direction, ran them over, he added.

The bike riders -- Ashu (22) and (16) -- were rushed to the in Delhi and the rickshaw-puller, Parvez (30), was sent to the hospital, the police said, adding that all three were declared "brought dead".

The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy and an FIR was lodged against the of the truck, the SP said.

