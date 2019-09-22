3rd T20 International: Unchanged India to bat first vs South Africa

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

India will be batting against South Africa in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

India go into the game with an unchanged playing XI from their previous game in Mohali, which the hosts won by seven wickets. India lead three-match series 1-0.

For South Africa, left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks replaced Anrich Nortje.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini


South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi.

First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 18:45 IST

