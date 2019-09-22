3rd T20 International: Unchanged India to bat first vs South Africa

-
ALSO READ
Mohali T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa
India one of the strongest teams in the world, says Rassie van der Dussen
Team ready to take on India in T20I, says Temba Bavuma
Rain likely to play spoilsport in Ind-SA third T20I
Quinton de Kock wants South Africa to be mentally strong
-
India will be batting against South Africa in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.
India go into the game with an unchanged playing XI from their previous game in Mohali, which the hosts won by seven wickets. India lead three-match series 1-0.
For South Africa, left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks replaced Anrich Nortje.
Teams
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU