4 die as canter truck overturns in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Four people, including two minor girls, were killed and over a dozen others injured when a canter truck overturned in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Devli village under the Chauth ka Bawada police station area when the victims were going to attend a wedding, they said.

Two women and two girls died in the accident, officials said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 21:50 IST

