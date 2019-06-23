Fresh bill to allow proxy voting to NRIs

The Union cabinet will take a call Monday to introduce a fresh bill in Parliament to extend the facility of to overseas Indians.

A similar bill had lapsed following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month.

Sources in the government said Sunday that the union cabinet will consider introducing the bill in parliament.

The bill proposes that overseas Indians, who are entitled to vote in India, can appoint a proxy voter to cast the ballot on their behalf.

As of now, overseas Indians are free to cast their votes in constituencies they are registered. The Bill seeks to give them the option of proxy voting, which is as of now available to service personnel only.

According to estimates of the Ministry of External Affairs, there are about 3.10 crore NRIs living in different countries across the world.

An expert committee of the Election Commission, working on the issue, had in 2015 forwarded the legal framework to the to amend the electoral laws to allow the overseas Indians to use

Unofficial data with the shows that only 10,000 to 12,000 overseas voters have exercised their franchise because they do not want to spend foreign currency to come to and vote.

The bill said the necessary provision of coming to to cast ballot caused hardship for overseas electors.

Another provision in the amendment bill relates to the spouses of service voters. As of now, an armyman's wife is entitled to be enrolled as a service voter, but a woman army officer's husband is not, according to the provisions in the

The bill proposes to replace the term 'wife' with 'spouse', thus making the provision gender-neutral.

Members of the armed forces, central armed police forces, personnel of state police forces posted outside their state and employees of the Centre posted outside are eligible to be enrolled as service voters.

