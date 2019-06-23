Cong accuses BJP of 'politicisation'of judiciary

The Sunday hit out at the BJP for "inaction" on the removal ofAllahabad High Court's Justice S N Shukla and "ignoring" collegium's recommendation of elevating justice A A Kureshi as of High Court, accusing the ruling partyof indulging in "politicisation" of the judiciary.

Months after an in-house panel found Allahabad High Court's Justice Shukla guilty of misconduct by an internal probe, of has written to to initiate a motion for his removal.

The Centre also reportedly "ignored"collegium recommendation on Justice Kureshi and named another as acting CJ in

"'Mum' is the word for PM Modi, when it comes to impeachment of J. S N Shukla recommended by SC 18 months ago. Deliberate inaction of BJP government reeks of political favoritism and partisanship aimed at polluting the foundation of judicial impartiality," Congress' tweeted.

"BJP government's collusive laxity in ignoring repeated requests of to impeach J. Shukla & overzealousness to ignore J.A.A.Kureshi from being appointed CJ stinks of politicisation of judiciary with the intent to remote control the temple of justice," he alleged.

On May 10, the Collegium headed by Gogoi had recommended that Justice A A Kureshi, who is currently the senior most from the parent of Gujarat, be appointed as Chief Justice of

While the Collegium's recommendation is pending, the government has reportedly notified that under "the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the is pleased to appoint Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, senior most of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that with effect from 10 June, 2019 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth, Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court".

