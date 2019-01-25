After a gap of 3 years, railways to have R-Day tableau, to showcase Train 18, bullet train

After a gap of three years, the railways is all set to showcase its tableau in the parade depicting the "transformation of Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" and highlight the yet-to-be-launched bullet train and Train 18, according to a statement from the ministry Friday.

The tableau on the theme "Mohan se Mahatma" will depict the "transformation of Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" highlighting the incident in 1893, when the young was thrown out of a "European only" compartment at Pietermaritzburg railway station in which acted as a catalyst for him to practice 'Satyagrah'.

"He later emerged as 'Mahatma' for this nation," the statement said.

The front portion of tableau will showcase a steam engine on whose top is perched a bust of which is similar to the bust installed in June 2018 at the Pietermaritzburg railway station of

The of middle portion shows the young Gandhi being thrown out from the compartment in South Africa, the of the middle portion depicts with his wife, Kasturba Gandhi, meeting people at railway station as travelled in third class compartment across the length and breadth of by train after his return to from in 1915.

In the rear portion of the tableau, is shown collecting donations for the 'Harijan Fund' during his train journey to Bengal, and South India, carried out between November 1945 and January 1946.

The side panel showcases, how has spearheaded Mahatma Gandhi's vision of swadeshi as shown in Indian Railways' journey starting from the era of steam engines, to indigenously made and state-of-the-art 'Train-18', an engineless train made under Make in India' project of the

