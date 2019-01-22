Centre wants to share profits but shifted burden of loss on Del govt: Kejriwal on Metro Ph IV

Facing allegation of "stonewalling" progress of Phase IV of Metro, on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre, saying if it was fair for it to share profits but shift the entire burden of losses on his government.

Sources in had on Monday claimed that the has "stonewalled" progress of Metro's Phase-IV project by imposing two conditions, leading to "substantial delay" and "inconvenience" to people.

One condition is that the operating losses of the project should be borne equally by the government and the Centre. The other is that will have no liabilities in external loans sought for the project.

"I am surprised at this Centre n Del govt hold 50:50 equity in Del Metro. Now, centre says that profits will be shared 50:50 but all losses will be borne 100% by Del govt. Is this fair on people of Del? Del govt is only saying that losses shud also be borne 50:50(sic)," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi Deputy had told reporters after approval to the project that the city government will give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

Among the projects chosen under the Phase-IV are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km).

A had earlier said "in the past one year, the ridership has gone down due to various reasons. So, if Delhi has to pay 100 per cent of the operational loss, it will not be financially viable for it".

Also, there are certain corridors that may not be profitable in the future or even do not reach the break-even level, the had said.

The Housing and Urban Affairs ministry sources had said the two conditions imposed by the are "contrary" to condition of sanction of the Phase-IV of the wherein operational losses are to be borne by the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)