5 CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack in J-K; 1 terrorist gunned down

Five CRPF personnel were killed and four other security personnel suffered on Wednesday when terrorists carried out an attack on a busy road in district of south Kashmir, officials said here.

A terrorist was killed by security forces personnel and an AK series assault rifle was recovered from him, they said.

They said at least two terrorists on a motorcycle attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy K P Road in with automatic rifles. They also hurled grenades at the patrol team.

Five CRPF personnel have been killed and three others injured have been evacuated to the 92 base hospital, they said.

The of Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was also injured in the attack and has been shifted to for treatment, they said.

A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.

