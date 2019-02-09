Highlight 'burning issues' of farm distress and unemployment: Rahul to Congress office-bearers

on Saturday asked office-bearers of the party to raise the Modi government's "dictatorial style" of governance and "burning issues" such as farm distress and unemployment in the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Two days after meeting All Committee (AICC) general secretaries and state in-charges, Gandhi held a meeting with state Committee presidents and Congress (CLP) leaders here and discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the meeting, said the candidate selection process should be more inclusive and participation of maximum party stakeholders and workers should be ensured.

He also instructed the leaders to complete the candidate selection process as soon as possible, according to a statement released by in-charge of organisation.

Gandhi urged state unit chiefs and leaders to expose the "anti-farmers, anti-youth, anti-women and anti-people" policies of the

He stressed on highlighting in the party's campaign the "burning issues of unemployment, farmers distress, sabotage of constitutional bodies, misuse of the institutions and investigative agencies".

Gandhi stated during the meeting that the "dictatorial style" of governance should be highlighted in the campaign, the statement said.

He also emphasised that the pro-people policies proposed by party such as the minimum income guarantee programme should be taken to the people across the country.

The state unit chiefs were asked to focus on state-oriented major issues and to suggest them to the AICC Manifesto Committee, the statement said.

"Today I met with our CLP Leaders & PCC Chiefs from all over to review our election preparedness & strategy in each state. We discussed a wide range of issues related to the upcoming elections. I thank all those who came to to attend this meeting," Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)