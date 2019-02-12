55 swine flu deaths in Gujarat till Feb 10 this year: State govt to HC

As many as 1,431 cases of have been reported from across between January 1 and February 10 this year, with 55 patients dying due to the H1N1 virus, the told the High Court on Tuesday.

In 2018, 2,164 cases were reported in the state and 97 persons had died, the government told the division bench of A S Dave and Justice

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by K R Koshti, seeking a direction to the to take measures to prevent the spread of the

The government told the court that it is taking several measures to tackle the and had put in place infrastructure like nine laboratories for free of charge diagnosis and had approved eight private laboratories to conduct tests.

The also told the court that apart from setting up and approving 17 laboratories equipped to test cases, it had also set up 489 isolation wards, which can be scaled up to 1,500.

Masks and other necessary items have also been provided and kept ready, it added.

As many as 2,800 serving in ICUs and isolation wards have been vaccinated, the government said.

Close kin of people who tested positive for the virus are being traced and ICUs and isolation wards of private hospitals are being audited, it said.

A team of physicians and anaesthesiologists has been trained in ventilator care management, it added.

The government said the cases had been reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Rajkot, Amreli, and Banaskantha, among other areas.

It added that was being used to spread awareness about the

In 2017, a total of 431 persons had died due to in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)